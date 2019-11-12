Flood relief fundraiser hits £85,000 to help victims in South Yorkshire

Ben Harrison Photography - cyclist wading through Marsh Gate during the flood.

Shannon Roberts, Communication Manager of South Yorkshire Community Foundation (SYCF), said: “We’ve raised 83 per cent of our £100,00 goal.

“We’re going to raise the total to £250,000 due to the volume of donations.

The SYCF started talks on Thursday evening about setting up an appeal when the heavy rain flooded their office in on Brightside Lane, Sheffield.

“We want to help as many people as possible - the money will go towards households that have been affected across South Yorkshire.

“It can help with the cleanup, food, heating.

“We ran an appeal during the 2007 floods and we raised £1.7 million.”

In a few days, the appeal will open to the victims of the floods and people and organisations will be able to apply for funding.

“It’s been heartwarming to see how much people have been helping their communities - if people want to donate every penny really does help,” she continued.

You can donate here.