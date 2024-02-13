Flood-hit Doncaster pub announces re-opening date four months after deluge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Boat Inn at Sprotbrough was deluged when the River Don broke its banks in October in the wake of torrential rain brought by Storm Babet.

But after months of cleaning up and repairs, the pub will re-open again on Thursday.

Announcing the news on social media, owner Felicity Bell said: “Well ladies and gentlemen, after four long months we are so excited to be opening the doors again this Thursday.

“We can't thank you enough for all of your support and kind words throughout this period of time, we genuinely have been overwhelmed.

“I apologise as I know we have had some issues with the booking system but I am pleased to say it is all working fine now so please head over to our website to book.

“Looking forward to welcoming you all back.”

The pub and restaurant was forced to shut for the second time in four years following the floods.

The 2019 floods caused the pub to shut for 18 months while repair works were carried out.

In a statement issued after the October floods, she told customers: “The Boat has endured this before. It shalll endure again. We will be back.”

Meanwhile, a number of roads across Doncaster remain closed due to floodwater caused by last week’s heavy snow across the region.