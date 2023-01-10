Five million train tickets from as little as 50p: Northern launches flash sale to kick-start 2023

The sale runs until 4pm on Friday (13 January) and is valid for travel between Tuesday, 17 January and Friday, 10 March on Northern services only.

There are ONE MILLION 50p tickets, THREE MILLION £1 tickets and another ONE MILLION £1.50 tickets up for grabs from 10am today (Tuesday, 10 January) at www.northernrailway.co.uk or via the Northern app.

Local routes available with sale fares in both directions include: Sheffield to Hull, Doncaster to Hull, Sheffield to Doncaster, Barnsley to Sheffield, Sheffield to York, Sheffield to Lincoln.

Snap them up while you can

Further afield, routes across the train operator's network with sale fares in both directions include: Hull to Bridlington, Newcastle to Carlisle, Barrow-in-Furness to Manchester Piccadilly, Chester to Stockport, Blackpool to South Preston, Warrington Central to Liverpool Lime Street, Harrogate to Knaresborough.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “This is our biggest ever Flash Sale – with 50p, £1 and £1.50 fares available across all parts of our network.

“We know our customers travel for a multitude of reasons – so our hope is this sale will make five million of them – be they for days out, weekends away or catch-ups with friends - that bit more affordable.

“Customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Rail Minister, Huw Merriman, said: “This flash sale is five million chances to see family, friends or just get out and around for prices as low as 50p.

“We need to get people back on our railways and initiatives like this will do just that.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.