Five incidents involving horses recorded on Yorkshire roads every week, The British Horse Society reveal.

Shocking new statistics by equine charity, The British Horse Society (BHS) have revealed that horses are still being injured on our roads at an alarming rate, with five incidents involving horses recorded every week in Yorkshire.

Across the region, a total of 276 horse related incidents were recorded with the BHS last year. West Yorkshire experienced the most incidents with 185, up 17 per cent compared to 2022. Comparatively, North Yorkshire had 49 incidents and South Yorkshire had 25 incidents.

These figures are a stark reminder that road incidents involving equestrians continue to persist. This is despite the changes implemented in the Highway Code in 2022, which set out clear guidance for passing equestrians safely.

Overall, 3,383 incidents were recorded via the BHS’s Horse i app across the UK in 2023, with 85 per cent of those occurring because a vehicle passed by too closely or too quickly.

Director of Safety at The British Horse Society, Alan Hiscox explains: “Looking at the 2023 statistics, it is clear that a significant number of drivers are still unaware of the advice in the Highway Code and the importance of driving carefully when passing and approaching horses.

A horse’s instinctive response to danger is to react and move very quickly. Understandably, a driver passing at an inappropriate speed can be intimidating for the horse and be cause for alarm. That is why it is so important for drivers to consider the true power of horses, and to pass horses slowly and with plenty of room, following the advice in the Highway Code.”

As part of their Dead Slow road safety campaign, the BHS continue to inform and involve road users on how to pass horses safely as well as how impactful passing horses too quickly and closely can be.

The equine charity are urging drivers to pass horses at no more than 10mph and to leave at least two metres distance. These key behavioural messages align with the guidance set out in the Highway Code.

Alan added: “Far too many lives have been lost over the last 10 years and we are working hard to drastically reduce the number of incidents that take place across the UK. While we recognise and thank all drivers who continue to follow the Highway Code guidance, there is still much work to do, ensuring horses and equestrians are safer when out on the roads.

Unfortunately, it isn’t always possible for equestrians to stay off the roads due to the shrinking bridleway network. That is why it’s so important that we all play our part to make sure everyone remains safe.”

The BHS is also offering clear advice for equestrians to follow when out on the roads with their horse, including wearing hi-vis and reflective equipment as well as using the appropriate hand signals to make other road users aware of their intentions to manoeuvre.

Alongside this, the equine charity is urging equestrians, and the wider public, to log any equine related safety incidents using the Horse i app. The more incidents that are logged, the more the BHS can do to protect the rights of equestrians on Britain’s roads.