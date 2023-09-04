News you can trust since 1925
Five generations of Doncaster family get together for wonderful family photograph

This is the moment five generations of a Doncaster family posed for a family photo to mark a wonderful moment.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:52 BST

Newborn Reuben Charlie, who is just ten days old, was introduced to 94-year-old Tommy Sims for the first time.

And also there were Tommy’s son Alan, who was celebrating his 70th birthday, his son Ian, 39, his daughter Britney, 24, and of course Reuben.

Alan said: “Five generations of our lot, Tommy, the main man me, Ian, Britney and of course Reuben Charlie. Feeling blessed.”

