Five churches receive over £23,000 from government conservation fund
and live on Freeview channel 276
As more than one million people are expected to attend Midnight Mass and Christmas Day services, they might be attending one of the 4,900 places of worship which have benefited from Government support over the last year to ease the cost of essential conservation and maintenance work.
In Doncaster beneficiaries of the scheme this year are: St Mary’s Parochial Church £3,104, St Nicholas Church in Thorne £15,570.83, St Michael’s Church in Rossington £1537.34, St Mary’s Church in Tickhill £3085.95, and Edlington St Peter’s £238.80.
Since 2010, the Places of Worship Fund has invested £346million. The fund provides grants towards the VAT incurred on eligible costs, such as works to the roofs, masonry and monuments integral to the buildings.