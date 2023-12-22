News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Five churches receive over £23,000 from government conservation fund

Nearly 5,000 religious buildings in the United Kingdom, including five in Doncaster, have received a share of up to £42 million in public funding ahead of this year’s festive celebrations, as the Government continues its support for the conservation of listed places of worship across the country.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 00:02 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As more than one million people are expected to attend Midnight Mass and Christmas Day services, they might be attending one of the 4,900 places of worship which have benefited from Government support over the last year to ease the cost of essential conservation and maintenance work.

In Doncaster beneficiaries of the scheme this year are: St Mary’s Parochial Church £3,104, St Nicholas Church in Thorne £15,570.83, St Michael’s Church in Rossington £1537.34, St Mary’s Church in Tickhill £3085.95, and Edlington St Peter’s £238.80.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since 2010, the Places of Worship Fund has invested £346million. The fund provides grants towards the VAT incurred on eligible costs, such as works to the roofs, masonry and monuments integral to the buildings.

Related topics:GovernmentUnited KingdomDoncasterVATSt Mary's Church