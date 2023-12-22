Nearly 5,000 religious buildings in the United Kingdom, including five in Doncaster, have received a share of up to £42 million in public funding ahead of this year’s festive celebrations, as the Government continues its support for the conservation of listed places of worship across the country.

As more than one million people are expected to attend Midnight Mass and Christmas Day services, they might be attending one of the 4,900 places of worship which have benefited from Government support over the last year to ease the cost of essential conservation and maintenance work.

In Doncaster beneficiaries of the scheme this year are: St Mary’s Parochial Church £3,104, St Nicholas Church in Thorne £15,570.83, St Michael’s Church in Rossington £1537.34, St Mary’s Church in Tickhill £3085.95, and Edlington St Peter’s £238.80.

