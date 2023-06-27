Fit Rovers: Doncaster Rovers host open evening to help fans get in shape

Doncaster Rovers’ Fit Rovers project will be hosting the event this Thursday when men will be able to attend and see what the courses have to offer.

The club has already run more than 20 courses for men and has now extended into courses for female supporters too.

The event will take place from 7-8pm at the Eco Power Stadium, with weekly sessions offering fitness sessions and healthy eating advice.

A Fit Rovers spokesperson said: “The event is for men to come along and find out about the Fit Rovers courses we offer and future courses.

“All our courses are free - please share this with family/friends/colleagues or anyone you think would benefit.”

If you would like more information or to book a place please contact 07523 905254 or use the link below.

