Fish and meat traders on Doncaster Market told to swap shoes before using new toilets

Fishmongers and butchers on Doncaster Market have been told they need to swap shoes before using toilets in the newly revamped Corn Exchange.

The historic Grade II building has re-opened following a £5 million makeover – but a letter from operators Market Asset Management has asked fresh produce traders to change their footwear before heading to the loos.

In a note sent to traders and seen by the Free Press, the company states: “This letter is a polite request regarding the use of the toilet facilities in the Corn Exchange.

“We kindly ask that all fishmongers and butchers change their footwear before using these facilities, to prevent any products of your trade (such as fish scales, meat particles, or associated debris) from being brought into the toilet areas.

"Please be aware that public toilets are also available on the Market Square for your convenience if the above is not possible.

"This measure will help us maintain a high standard of cleanliness and hygiene for everyone.

“Your cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated.”

One trader who asked not to be named said: “It seems traders now need to bring some “toilet shoes” with them!”

Originally built in 1870 as a concert hall and market place, the iconic building, which features Victorian classical architecture with a dome similar to that on the original Crystal Palace, has gone through 24 months of restoration to return the building to its former glory.

It re-opened at Easter and has hosted a number of events, including a recent civic reception for League Two champions Doncaster Rovers.