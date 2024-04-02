Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

City of Doncaster Council has announced honours in a string of different categories – with nominations now open.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted to announce, the first ever, Doncaster Armed Forces Community Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This gives us the opportunity to recognise those that go above and beyond in supporting Doncaster's Armed Forces Community.”

A hunt has been launched to honour members of Doncaster's Armed Forces.

The categories are:

* Doncaster Armed Forces Covenant Board Member of the Year Award

* Reservist of the Year Award

* Adult Cadet Leader Award

* Community Engagement Award

* Innovation Award

* Business of the Year Award

* Giving Back Award

* Charity of the Year Award

* Volunteer of the Year Award

* Special Recognition Award

The spokesman added: “In Doncaster, we acknowledge and understand that those who serve or who have served in the armed forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy and society they serve or have served with their lives.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has a pledge that no-one will be left behind - and this includes backing our veterans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, the Mayor appointed Councillor Mark Houlbrook as the Armed Forces Champion for Doncaster.

Mark, a veteran himself, works together with our Armed Forces Covenant Board to improve the support for the Armed Forces Community in Doncaster.