First ever Doncaster Armed Forces Community Awards are launched
City of Doncaster Council has announced honours in a string of different categories – with nominations now open.
A spokesman said: “We are delighted to announce, the first ever, Doncaster Armed Forces Community Awards.
“This gives us the opportunity to recognise those that go above and beyond in supporting Doncaster's Armed Forces Community.”
The categories are:
* Doncaster Armed Forces Covenant Board Member of the Year Award
* Reservist of the Year Award
* Adult Cadet Leader Award
* Community Engagement Award
* Innovation Award
* Business of the Year Award
* Giving Back Award
* Charity of the Year Award
* Volunteer of the Year Award
* Special Recognition Award
The spokesman added: “In Doncaster, we acknowledge and understand that those who serve or who have served in the armed forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy and society they serve or have served with their lives.
Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has a pledge that no-one will be left behind - and this includes backing our veterans.
In 2021, the Mayor appointed Councillor Mark Houlbrook as the Armed Forces Champion for Doncaster.
Mark, a veteran himself, works together with our Armed Forces Covenant Board to improve the support for the Armed Forces Community in Doncaster.
If you would like to nominate a person, group, organisation or business please visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/armedforces
