First-ever archaeological dig to take place at Potteric Carr nature reserve in Doncaster in April

Aerial imagery has recently revealed the eye-catching outlines of roundhouses, enclosures, field systems and ditches, at Loversall Carr on the edge of Potteric Carr Nature Reserve. These are all signs that on this spot once stood a vast ancient settlement, probably dating back to the Iron Age and Roman periods.

Kimberley Teale, archaeologist and Programme Manager at DigVentures, says, "This dig is really significant because the site has never been excavated before. It's a huge prehistoric settlement, set within a much wider Iron Age landscape, which means it has enormous potential to help us better understand Iron Age and Romano-British Doncaster. From an archaeological point of view, that's really exciting!”

As part of the dig on 1st and 2nd April, there will be places for budding archaeologists to join the DigVentures team and Yorkshire Wildlife to see what we can find hidden beneath the ground.

A pottery shard found by Digventures

Kat Woolley, Inspiring People Officer at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, says, “This is such an exciting opportunity to learn more about the history of Potteric Carr and Doncaster more widely. We are particularly looking forward to having the local community involved over the weekend – and sharing the thrill of what we find!”

More information about the dig and how to sign up can be found at: https://digventures.com/product/dirty-weekend-archaeology-dig-potteric-carr-yorkshire-wildlife-trust/

*DigVentures is a team of archaeologists who launched the world's first crowdfunded excavation in 2012. They now organise archaeological digs that adults and children can take part in; from Roman settlements and Iron Age hillforts, to medieval castles and miners’ cottages.

The team unearthing an ancient wall