Festive fundraising football match draws in more than £1,000 for Doncaster hospital

A special fundraising festive football match has raised more than £1,000 for the children’s ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Grassroots football club Sandall Beat JFC staged the match before Christmas, with parents going head to head with the coaches team, with all players donating to the cause.

The parents took home a 4-1 win in the match held on the Straight Mile alongside the Racecourse.

A club spokesman said: “We had a great turn out with players and spectators and raised a grand total of £1,030 from the players donations, the refreshments table and raffle.

Parents and coaches took part in a fundraising football match.

"We all had a great day and are so proud of our club to come together and raise money for children at this time of year and have fun in the process.”