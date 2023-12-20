Father Christmas drops in to delight youngsters at Doncaster estate's grotto

Father Christmas took time out from his busy schedule to delight youngsters – and adults – on a Doncaster housing estate with his very own grotto.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Friends of Clay Lane group organised the event which saw nearly 50 children receive gifts.

A spokesman said: “Santa has left Clay Lane, but we've been told he's coming back to give lots more presents out. He just needs to pop back to the North Pole for final preparations for the big day!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thank you to Ardagh Glass for their generous donation, we were able to provide over 45 kids and some adults with good quality presents as well as giving the opportunity to meet the big man.

Santa dropped into Clay Lane to dish out gifts to youngsters.

“Lots of happy faces leaving the grotto and one exhausted Santa.

“Big thank you to Ardagh Glass and Doncaster Council for making it possible and our volunteers Donna Louise Debby Jones and so many others!”