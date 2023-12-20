Father Christmas drops in to delight youngsters at Doncaster estate's grotto
The Friends of Clay Lane group organised the event which saw nearly 50 children receive gifts.
A spokesman said: “Santa has left Clay Lane, but we've been told he's coming back to give lots more presents out. He just needs to pop back to the North Pole for final preparations for the big day!
“Thank you to Ardagh Glass for their generous donation, we were able to provide over 45 kids and some adults with good quality presents as well as giving the opportunity to meet the big man.
“Lots of happy faces leaving the grotto and one exhausted Santa.
“Big thank you to Ardagh Glass and Doncaster Council for making it possible and our volunteers Donna Louise Debby Jones and so many others!”
The event raised £190 for future activities on the estate.