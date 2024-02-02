Fatal: Man in his 70s died after road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Doncaster
Officers attended and found that a pedestrian had been in a collision with two cars.
The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.
The A6023 was closed in both directions between the Adwick Road roundabout and the Swinton Road roundabout while emergency services responded, and reopened around 2am this morning (2 February).
If you have any information which could assist the investigation, please report it via the new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 792 of 1 February.