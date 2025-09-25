Fashion shows raise funds for Doncaster’s hospice
Womenswear retailer Tiffany Fashion, which has been part of the Doncaster community for almost 50 years, hosted the events to promote their latest collections at Walker’s Nurseries, generously donating 100% of ticket proceeds to the hospice.
Owner Sarah Scott said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the support from everyone who attended. Thanks to your generosity, we raised £510 at our most recent shows for St John’s Hospice.
“We’d also like to thank Walkers for the beautiful venue, our fabulous models, and Sarah from Joseph Ribkoff – we couldn’t have done it without you!”
St John’s Hospice fundraiser Maureen Harwood added: “We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Tiffany Fashion and everyone who came along.
“The funds raised will help us provide specialist palliative care and support for patients and their families. We are truly grateful for this wonderful community support.”