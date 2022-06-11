Fart joke could see Doncaster school named Britain's funniest in Beano contest

The much-loved children’s comic is looking to find the nation’s best joke tellers – and pupils at Sprotbrough’s Orchard Infant School are in the running with their gag which they hope won’t prove to be ‘bottom’ of the class.

The school’s Willow class have submitted the rib-tickler: “Why did the bottom go to the doctor? Because he had a fart attack!” as their entry in the contest which has drawn entries from school’s all over Britain.

Voting is now open in the Britain's Funniest Class 2022 competition – and the school is hoping Doncaster people will show their support.

A Doncaster school is hoping this joke will be named Britain's funniest.

A spokesman for the Beano said: “Okay folks, the jokes are in!

“We've been up and down Britain scouring the country to find the UK's most side-splitting schools. And now, after a joke-tastic journey of EPIC proportions, we're proud to bring you the finalists of Britain's Funniest Class 2022.

“We need you to tell us which of these 10 jokes is the funniest!

"It's that simple! Just click the joke that gets you giggling and that gag could see one lucky school get voted Britain's Funniest Class 2022, while winning them loads of cool and awesome stuff along the way.”

Voting closes on Wednesday and people are allowed to cast more than one vote, by visiting the site every 24 hours.