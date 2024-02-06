Fantastic news as the first critically endangered black rhino calf is born at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Najuma gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Tuesday January 16.

At only 3 weeks old, he already weighs an incredible 73kg and a spokesman for YWP said: “Both mum and calf are doing great.

“We can't wait to watch this adorable little character grow and develop. We are confident he’s going to become a visitor favourite!”