Fantastic news as the first critically endangered black rhino calf is born at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
There is some great news from Yorkshire Wildlife Park today as they revealed the birth of a critically endangered black rhino.
Najuma gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Tuesday January 16.
At only 3 weeks old, he already weighs an incredible 73kg and a spokesman for YWP said: “Both mum and calf are doing great.
“We can't wait to watch this adorable little character grow and develop. We are confident he’s going to become a visitor favourite!”
