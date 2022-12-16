Fans who camped in freezing temperatures to see Louis Tomlinson sent to back of queue

Those who camped to see the ex-One Direction star's show in the capital on Tuesday were told that because of icy temperatures, they shouldn't queue early to bag a prime spot.

Banquet Records - who often run gigs at Pryzm in Kingston - told them before the show that people who stayed overnight would not be let in first.

Staff had previously made clear on social media that queueing overnight, due to the extremely cold temperatures, wasn't allowed.

Louis Tomlinson

It also said on tickets that queues before 08:00 wouldn't be recognised.

Posting on Twitter, Banquet Records said they were aware the new system "will upset some but there has to be repercussions for queuing too early".

Jon Tolley, who runs the record shop, said he was "nervous" about making the call.

But he wants the decision to discourage camping at other gigs too, such as future shows with fellow Doncaster singer Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly.

He says that some fans had been camping since Wednesday last week, for the first show on Monday.

"It's unsafe for people to be on the streets - we spoke to Louis' management as soon as we saw that was happening," he told BBC Newsbeat.

"If people see that other people are queuing, they have a fear of missing out. And they want to queue too.

"You could have 200-300 people sleeping on the streets, in minus four degrees in the snow," he added

"We spoke to the council, and we said that if it reached a certain number of people, we would just pull the gig."

Jon understands some fans were devastated, but, ultimately, he says Banquet "had to do something to look after music fans".

"I think people can understand why we did what we did - the feedback generally has been very good."

One person who was in the queue since midday on the day of the show was Mia Segal.

The 20-year-old says while she's "all for people doing what they want" she understands why the venue made the call.

"Some of these people were queuing since Thursday night in the snow, which is extremely dangerous. By doing this, they ran the threat of the shows possibly being cancelled which is selfish for everyone else going," she said.

She feels "queuing culture has become worse" since Covid impacted live music venues.

"People think they're entitled to queue even if the venue can't facilitate them, it just puts so many things at risk and isn't worth it," Mia added.

But Jo Cosgrove can understand why gig goers can sometimes go to big lengths to see their favourite acts.

The 23-year-old camped for a Twenty One Pilots show in 2019, and says "in the future Pryzm should not be doing this".

"No venue should be doing this because you're punishing fans for being passionate at the end of the day.