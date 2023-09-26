Fans of all things feline head to Doncaster Dome as the second largest cat show comes to the city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday November 11 the Yorkshire and Cumberland Cat Show is due to take place and is expected to attract an entry of over 300 of our furry friends.

Almost all of the pedigree breeds recognised by the GCCF (Governing Council of the Cat Fancy) will be represented, along with household pets.

If you are planning on showing your cat, please note, all cats must be registered with the GCCF and entered by the closing date of October 22.

Further information here https://www.gccfcats.org/

You will have the opportunity to chat to breeders and exhibitors, watch some of the judges at work and, of course, fall in love with all the fabulous felines that will be on show.

A spokesman said: “We will also have a variety of shopping opportunities for you with a selection of stalls selling cat related and non cat related products – the stalls will be open from 9am until 5pm for you to wander around before the cats go on view from 12.30pm.”

Please do not take your kitty along to the show though, as unfortunately they cannot accept entries on the day.

You can follow ‘Cumberland & Yorkshire Joint Cat Show’ on Meta and Instagram to be kept up to date for the latest news.

Organisers are also looking for stalls for the shopping hall, if anyone is interested email [email protected]