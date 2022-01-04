Fans asked to wear replica shirts for funeral of lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan

Fan Dave Corby lost his year-long battle with cancer shortly before Christmas.

His son Simon has asked mourners to sport red and white for the service.

He said: “My dad’s wish was for people to attend in either Rovers shirts or other related sporting attire to show how you knew him.”

Lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan Dave Corby, who died shortly before Christmas.

Mr Corby was also heavily involved in the town’s local rugby league scene for many years and the celebration of his life after the funeral will reflect that, being held at Toll Bar ARLFC.

Former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan was among those paying tribute to Mr Corby after his death was announced on December 23.

He wrote: “So sorry to hear that Dave has passed away.

"We shared some great times together at Belle Vue and Keepmoat. RIP.”