Brewery firm Marstons will be hosting the event at The Sun in Scawsby next month when people can find out what it takes to run a bar.

A spokesman said: “Pub open days are a great way to find our more about running a pub for the first time or perhaps you are looking to further develop in your hospitality career by running your own pub as a natural progression?

“The day starts with a presentation from the regional operations manager, then attendees will learn about the retail agreement first hand from a current retailer, and then they’ll be able to discuss one on one with an area operations manager."

Ever fancied running a pub in Doncaster?

Visitors will be able to discuss current vacancies across the region.

The event will take place at The Sun, Barnsley Road, Scawsby on September 7.