Fancy running a pub in Doncaster? There's an open day taking place
If you’ve ever fancied running a pub in Doncaster, this could be your big chance.
Brewery firm Marstons will be hosting the event at The Sun in Scawsby next month when people can find out what it takes to run a bar.
A spokesman said: “Pub open days are a great way to find our more about running a pub for the first time or perhaps you are looking to further develop in your hospitality career by running your own pub as a natural progression?
“The day starts with a presentation from the regional operations manager, then attendees will learn about the retail agreement first hand from a current retailer, and then they’ll be able to discuss one on one with an area operations manager."
Visitors will be able to discuss current vacancies across the region.
The event will take place at The Sun, Barnsley Road, Scawsby on September 7.
Arrive at 9.45am for a 10am start.