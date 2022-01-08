Fancy owning your own pub? This Doncaster bar is up for sale at £295,000
If you’ve ever fancied owning your own pub, this could be your big chance.
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 2:34 pm
For a popular watering hole has gone on the market – and it could be yours for just under £300,000.
The Kings Head in Mexborough is being offered for sale freehold and is up for grabs via Rightmove for the sum of £295,000.
As well as a modern bar area, the detached, two storey pub in Rockingham Road also offers a car park, beer garden and external seating areas.
Full details are available HERE