Fancy owning your own pub? This Doncaster bar is up for sale at £295,000

If you’ve ever fancied owning your own pub, this could be your big chance.

By Darren Burke
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 2:34 pm
The Kings Head is up for sale.

For a popular watering hole has gone on the market – and it could be yours for just under £300,000.

The Kings Head in Mexborough is being offered for sale freehold and is up for grabs via Rightmove for the sum of £295,000.

As well as a modern bar area, the detached, two storey pub in Rockingham Road also offers a car park, beer garden and external seating areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Ever fancied owning your own pub?

Full details are available HERE

DoncasterMexboroughRightmove