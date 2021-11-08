Family's tribute to 'bright and bubbly' mum of two who died in M18 bridge plunge

Nikita Johnson, 23, from Rotherham, died when she fell from a bridge over the motorway in the early hours of Saturday 30 October.

A tribute released today by her family said: “Nikita was a bright and bubbly person. She would certainly light up the room when she walked in. She was funny and such a great character to be around.

“Nikita lived for her family and when she wasn’t at home she was out at a party, living her best life. Nikita had so much love to give and would be there for anyone that needed her. She was such a loyal friend. We just all wish she knew she would’ve had that in return.

Nikita's family has paid a moving tribute following her death.

"Nikita lived with her sister and had two boys, Layton and Jensen, who she loved and adored so much. We are all devastated about the events that led to her death and it has left a huge void in all our lives.”

Nikita's family are still being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time and police have requested that their privacy continues to be respected.

Police were called to the M18 at around 2.45am on October 30 following reports of a body near to junction one.