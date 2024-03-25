Family's Thorne-Cleethorpes charity walk raises more than £4,000 for teen cancer sufferer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group walked all the way from Thorne to Cleethorpes to raise money for 18-year-old Lucey Lyne whi was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin Lymphoma in December 2022 at the age of 16.

And their efforts paid off, with the weekend walk raising a whopping £4,250.

After undergoing 24 weeks of chemotherapy and four weeks of radiotherapy, medics thought Lucey had conquered the disease, but unfortunately she relapsed in October 2023 and has now just completed nine weeks of intense chemotherapy.

Family and friends walked from Thorne to Cleethorpes in aid of Lucey Lyne.

She also requires a stem cell transplant which will involve a four week stay in hospital.

The walk raised funds for a treat for Lucey and local cancer charity Firefly.

Mum Petrina said: “Lucey's dad, Craige and brother Liam walked the 46 miles from Thorne to Cleethorpes over two days.

"All funds raised will be split equally between Lucey to have a well deserved treat, and fantastic local charity Firefly.”

"Firefly is run by an amazing team of volunteers and provides free transport for local cancer patients and their families to Sheffield treatment centres, and have supported us throughout our journey.”

The first day of the walk was between Thorne and Brigg and then, following an overnight stay, continued to Cleethorpes.