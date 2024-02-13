Family's huge charity walk in aid of Doncaster teen following cancer diagnosis
18-year-old Lucey Lyne was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin Lymphoma in December 2022 at the age of 16.
After undergoing 24 weeks of chemotherapy and four weeks of radiotherapy, medics thought she had conquered the disease, but unfortunately she relapsed in October 2023 and has now just completed nine weeks of intense chemotherapy.
And she also requires a stem cell transplant which will involve a four week stay in hospital.
To help raise funds for a treat for Lucey and local cancer charity Firefly, her family will be taking on the walk between Thorne and Cleethorpes next month.
Mum Petrina said: “Lucey's Dad, Craige and brother Liam are walking the 46 miles from Thorne to Cleethorpes over two days on 23 and 24 March.
"Any donations would be greatly appreciated – all funds raised will be split equally between Lucey to have a well deserved treat, and fantastic local charity Firefly.
"Firefly is run by an amazing team of volunteers and provides free transport for local cancer patients and their families to Sheffield treatment centres, and have supported us throughout our journey.”
On the first day, the walk will be between Thorne and Brigg and then, following an overnight stay, will continue to Cleethorpes.
Added Petrina: “Anybody is welcome to join in on the walk, either one day or both.”
You can contact Craig here https://www.facebook.com/craige.lyne and you can donate to Lucey’s appeal HERE