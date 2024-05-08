Family's hopes of Wembley win for Doncaster Rovers fan killed in Thailand bike crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dad of two Wayne Parkin, who followed the club around the country, died on April 17 with his family launching a huge fundraising campaign to fly his body back to the UK.

Now his devastated partner Rebecca Booth is hoping that Rovers can secure victory in the League Two Play Off Final as the ultimate tribute to Wayne.

Rovers are just 90 minutes away from the final, after beating Crewe Alexandra in Monday’s first leg and if they make it through Friday’s return leg at the Eco Power Stadium, they will face Crawley Town or Milton Keynes Dons in the final on May 19.

Doncaster Rovers fan Wayne Parkin was killed in a bike crash in Thailand last month.

In an emotional message to supporters, Rebecca said: “Most of you at Doncaster Rovers will at some point have come across Wayne.

"Unfortunately he was cruelly taken from us over in Thailand in a devastating accident.”

The family has flown to Thailand to make arrangements to bring Wayne home.

Added Rebecca: “I’m hoping I’m going to be back and really hope we’re going to Wembley as that would have been his dream and all my family and friends can be there to celebrate with us with.

“Love you lots Wayne, same as everyone else did.

“Now let’s get to the final.”

Rebecca has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family in the aftermath of the tragedy, with nearly £2,000 rolling in. You can donate HERE

She added: “Anyone who knows Wayne, knows that he lived life on a whim, the way he wanted to.

"He travelled to Thailand, to be a free spirit and find some inner peace so his mind could rest in what had been an uphill battle for many years.

"Sadly, this was cut short following a tragic accident in which none of us could have ever prepared for.

“Wayne has two beautiful and heartbroken children, who need their dad back home to rest where he belongs, they cannot process that he is not with us whilst he is thousands of miles away, alone.”