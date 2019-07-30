Family worried over safety of missing Doncaster man
A family is becoming increasingly concerned over the safety of a Doncaster man who went missing several days ago.
Mexborough man Lewis White was last seen leaving his mother’s home on Friday, July 26, at 9pm and was believed to be returning to his own home.
However, he has not been in touch with anyone since then and South Yorkshire Police said his “family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.”
Lewis was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a grey t-shirt with print on it.
He is described as a white man with light brown hair, tanned skin, about 5ft 10 ins tall and with blue eyes.
Lewis has distinctive tattoos on both side of his neck. He also has tattoos on his arms and back.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident: SYP-20190728-395.