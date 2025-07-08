Family of long-serving Doncaster lollipop man invite people to give him the send off he deserves

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th Jul 2025, 10:08 BST
The family of a long-serving Doncaster lollipop man who passed away last month are inviting people to give him the send off he deserves.

Daughter Karen Dawn Jones said the funeral of her dad Derek, the Brecks Lane lollipop man, will take place on July 21 at 1pm at Barnby Dun Memoria for the service and then Rands Lane cemetery for the burial. She said: “Afterwards we are going to Coronation Club in Armthorpe to raise a glass or 2 to my Dad.

“Everyone who knew him is welcome to attend (and I mean everyone).

“Any donations will be going to Sheffield Children's Hospital which is a charity close to our hearts.

Derek the lollipop man.placeholder image
Derek the lollipop man.

“If you wish to lay flowers that's ok too.

“Let's give him the send off he deserves.”

Derek passed away aged 91 after a short illness. He held the position of the Brecks Lane lollipop man for 28 years.

