Family of long-serving Doncaster lollipop man invite people to give him the send off he deserves
Daughter Karen Dawn Jones said the funeral of her dad Derek, the Brecks Lane lollipop man, will take place on July 21 at 1pm at Barnby Dun Memoria for the service and then Rands Lane cemetery for the burial. She said: “Afterwards we are going to Coronation Club in Armthorpe to raise a glass or 2 to my Dad.
“Everyone who knew him is welcome to attend (and I mean everyone).
“Any donations will be going to Sheffield Children's Hospital which is a charity close to our hearts.
“If you wish to lay flowers that's ok too.
“Let's give him the send off he deserves.”
Derek passed away aged 91 after a short illness. He held the position of the Brecks Lane lollipop man for 28 years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.