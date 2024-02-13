Family of autistic Doncaster boy, 3, raise more than £2,000 - with more to come

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of three-year-old Jacob Bray, who is on the pathway for the condition and is non-verbal, have so far raised £2,300 for Walk For Autism – and have more fundraising events lined up in the coming weeks to boost funds even further.

His family will be walking 10,000 steps every day for eight days, while a pair of friends will be taking on a half marathon.

And his sister Alicia will be making Walk For Autism bracelets and selling cakes to further boost the fund.

Said dad Karl: “As a family and with the help of some champion friends, we are taking on the Walk for Autism challenge in order to help raise funds and awareness for autism.

"Our little boy who is 4 in March is on the pathway for autism and is non-verbal, so we realise how much time and effort goes into having a child with autism.”

On Saturday 16 March, family friends Brogan and Joey will be running a half marathon through Doncaster and finishing at the family’s home in Montagu Road, Sprotbrough.

And then from March 26 until April 2, family members we will be doing 10,000 steps a day.

Said Karl: "We are all committed to raising much needed funds to support autistic children and adults in the UK and Ireland and also help to spread autism acceptance and understanding.”