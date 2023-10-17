Family issues update on Doncaster dad in coma after plunging down escalator

The devastated family of a Doncaster dad left in a coma after plunging 100ft headfirst down an escalator at the city’s transport interchange have given an update on his condition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dad of two Neil Anderson is still fighting for his life and remains in an induced coma after the horrific fall on October 7.

Mr Anderson, 52, had been for a meal with a friend when he stepped onto an escalator at Doncaster Interchange which was not moving at the time of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil, a B&Q store worker, had two cardiac arrests and was pronounced dead for eight minutes at the scene before being blue-lighted to nearby Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

52-year-old Neil Anderson is still in a coma after plunging down an escalator at Doncaster Interchange.

Nephew Grant Menzies, 32, claims there were no barriers warning people the escalator was closed.

Grant said: "We think he took his first step onto it and then realised it wasn't moving because it's quite thin. It was broken, but there weren't any barriers saying this, so then he just fell down. People have said he has done a forward roll from the top to the bottom, while screaming.

"One witness who tried to help him and rang the ambulance has said she's been having nightmares from seeing the fall and hearing him scream. He would have never walked down the steps if there was a barrier there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant says security guards at Doncaster Interchange didn't help Neil until paramedics arrived. He claims they even laid a white sheet over his body and told witnesses to not help him.

Grant said: "He's hit the bottom and the security guards didn't help him - he was choking on blood and they didn't give him CPR. Security were pushing everyone away while he was choking and going through cardiac arrest.

"He's banged all of his body which we knew he was going to do because he fell. They watched him choke which is disgusting, they waited until he took his last breath and then put a sheet over him.

"He was pronounced dead for eight minutes and then the paramedics arrived and they brought him back but he had another cardiac arrest. He was starved of oxygen and they watched over him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want answers - if I saw someone choking, then my natural instinct is to go and help. I could have been setting up a funeral this week and then my uncle who I'm so close to, would have been dead at 52-years-old."

Neil's family are now raising money to support him, as doctors don't know the extent of his injuries and said the father-of-two might not be able to return back to work.

Grant said: "He currently can't move his arms or hands. He's been in a coma for a week but when he had a MRI scan he was fidgeting. They don't even know if he's paralysed or not and if he is, then he's going to be absolutely gutted.

"He would probably rather die than be paralysed. Now he's not going to be able to work so he won't be able to pay for things like his rent, which he never misses."