Family fun day to be held in Doncaster village to help young footballer hit by cancer

Harworth Comrades Club will be the venue for a feast of entertainment on August 27, with cash raised on the day going towards Weston Park Cancer Centre.

Organisers are promising live music, go karts and much more to help raise cash for village footballer Bailey Clark, who is currently fighting cancer.

A club spokesman said: “The event came about due to Bailey recently being diagnosed with devastating testicular cancer.

A fundraising day is being held for Bailey Clark, who is battling cancer.

"The villages of Harworth and Bircotes are joining in force to help Bailey and his family tackle this fight whilst raising as much awareness for others to help people and catch this illness sooner.”

The day will get under way at 11am will feature sounds from the Wilson Ellis Band while there will also be a string of food vendors, with a mixture of different styles of food and sweet treats.

Entertainment for all the family will comprise of go-karts, a Disney princess appearance, hair braiding, a bouncy castle and much more.

The spokesman added: “As we want the event to leave a lasting impact on people, on the day we are proud to say that Coppafeel breast cancer and OddBalls testicular cancer awareness stalls and posters will be present.