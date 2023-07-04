Family flies 11,550 miles to swap New Zealand home for house in Doncaster village

Jordan and Kristy Fraser, aged 31 and 35 respectively, spent seven years enjoying the warm climate and adventurous lifestyle on the other side of the world with their two children Kacey (five) and Cash (two).

But with a third newborn child on the way, the Frasers decided to move back to the UK and be closer to their extended family.

And after purchasing a four-bedroom home at Harron Homes’ Simpson Park in Harworth, the Frasers were ready to welcome their newest member, Kit, who was born on 1 June.

Cash, Kristy, Kacey holding baby Kit, and Jordan

“We wanted to move back home so that all three kids could grow up closer to the grandparents,” said Jordan. “Kristy and I are both Doncaster locals ourselves so, as much as we love New Zealand, this is very much home for the two of us.”

As a project manager responsible for overseeing the construction of housing developments, Jordan has industry expertise that helped him single out Harworth as an up-and-coming area.

“My own work involves extensive research into determining which areas are receiving investment and set to be upgraded. Harworth is one such area -- already there are numerous high-quality amenities located close to the development.

“This to me is a sign of an area that’s going to blossom over the next few years.

“My priority was to find a wonderful home in an area with a bright future for the kids, where they could grow up close to family.

“Combined with the great countryside location and convenient commuter links, it was a no-brainer for us.”

After visiting a variety of other housebuilders and their respective developments, the Frasers fell in love with Harron’s unique design quality.

“We opted for Harron Homes because their properties are very high spec, it really stands out, there was nothing like it at the other housebuilders we’d visited,” says Jordan.

“We like a newly built home as it allows you to settle straight in. What with having a baby on the way, we didn’t want to have to do lots of DIY and refurb work when we moved in.

"Our home at Simpson Park was perfect because it came fully finished.”

While Jordan and the Frasers are enjoying the finished quality of their new home, there is one slice of New Zealand life Jordan’s brought back with him.

“I’m having the garden renovated,” he said. “The plan is to construct a patio and create a courtyard. We’ve become pretty expert at using the barbecue from our time in New Zealand, so come rain or shine we’ll be entertaining our friends and families out there once it’s all completed!”

Natalie Griffiths of Harron Homes said, “We’re thrilled to welcome the Frasers to Simpson Park. At Harron Homes we pride ourselves on providing elegant homes perfect for modern living, and we’re delighted to see that another family has been able to find their dream home.”

Simpson Park’s collection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes start at £269,995 and can be found at Harworth and Bircotes.