Families and children from neglected Doncaster estate treated to £14,500 outdoor activity holiday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Friends of Clay Lane, a volunteer organisation set up to revive the post-war housing estate between Wheatley and Edenthorpe, took 80 people away for the three day, two night break in the Peak District.
The bill for the all expenses paid break was paid for by the Youth Hostel Association, with guests stopping at the YHA Edale Activity Centre.
Participants enjoyed exploring caves, making fires, archery and a team building crate stacking exercise.
A spokesman for FOCL said: “It has been amazing to take essentially the whole estate away. We even had a night hike up Mam Tor.”
“So many thanks to the Youth Hostel Association for the trip – it has been great team building experience for the whole estate.”
The group has a number of plans and projects to revitalise the estate. You can find out more HERE