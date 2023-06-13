News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

Falklands rowing challenge for Doncaster man on four month RAF deployment

Mark Lane, from Doncaster, who serves in the RAF, and is currently based at RAF Waddington, found himself on the Falkland Islands with some free time on his hands.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

He promptly set about raising money for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity by organising a virtual row around the islands.

Mark was on a Catering and Rations (colloquially known as a Cat and Rat) flight onto the islands for a four month deployment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark said: “I wanted a challenge myself whilst I was there so I decided to do the rowing challenge. I have heard that SAFFA does lots of wonderful things for people in the military, past and present, so wanted to help a good cause.”

Pictured (from left) Kevin Gibson, Alex le Marquand, Mark Lane and George BolanPictured (from left) Kevin Gibson, Alex le Marquand, Mark Lane and George Bolan
Pictured (from left) Kevin Gibson, Alex le Marquand, Mark Lane and George Bolan
Most Popular

Mark and his friends raised over £500 for the charity, which helps service personnel, veterans and their families in times of need.

They rowed indoors, on rowing machines, instead of on the high sea because the water surrounding the islands is too dangerous. Each team member covered 165 miles each.

Mark said: “It was hard work but worth it in the end. I didn’t think I could get it done, but with the help of my friends we managed to get the miles in. It was so worth it!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

*SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity is a trusted source of practical, emotional, and financial support for serving personnel, veterans and their families in their time of need. In 2021 our trained teams of volunteers and employees helped more than 66,000 people, from Second World War veterans to those who have served in more recent conflicts, or currently serving (both regulars and reserves), and their families.

The SSAFA family includes the Military Wives Choirs, both an independent charity and a subsidiary of SSAFA, which supports women across the military community. SSAFA understands that behind every uniform is a person. And we are here for that person – any time they need us, in any way they need us, for as long as they need us.

Visit Ssafa.org.uk

Related topics:SSAFARAFDoncasterRAF WaddingtonArmed Forces