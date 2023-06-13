Falklands rowing challenge for Doncaster man on four month RAF deployment

He promptly set about raising money for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity by organising a virtual row around the islands.

Mark was on a Catering and Rations (colloquially known as a Cat and Rat) flight onto the islands for a four month deployment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark said: “I wanted a challenge myself whilst I was there so I decided to do the rowing challenge. I have heard that SAFFA does lots of wonderful things for people in the military, past and present, so wanted to help a good cause.”

Pictured (from left) Kevin Gibson, Alex le Marquand, Mark Lane and George Bolan

Mark and his friends raised over £500 for the charity, which helps service personnel, veterans and their families in times of need.

They rowed indoors, on rowing machines, instead of on the high sea because the water surrounding the islands is too dangerous. Each team member covered 165 miles each.

Mark said: “It was hard work but worth it in the end. I didn’t think I could get it done, but with the help of my friends we managed to get the miles in. It was so worth it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity is a trusted source of practical, emotional, and financial support for serving personnel, veterans and their families in their time of need. In 2021 our trained teams of volunteers and employees helped more than 66,000 people, from Second World War veterans to those who have served in more recent conflicts, or currently serving (both regulars and reserves), and their families.