A plea to track down two lambs stolen in Doncaster has been made via Facebook.

Laura Farnsworth has called for the return of the two lambs which were stolen in the Stainforth area over the weekend.

The lambs were stolen in Doncaster on Saturday.

She wrote on Facebook: “Stolen from Stainforth – two black lambs.

READ MORE: Former Doncaster Rovers player in talks to become WWE wrestler

“If anyone has seen them message me or get in touch with the police.

READ MORE: Ice cream firm coming back to Doncaster with famous whippy trays

“They were born on Mother’s Day so still need their mum to survive. Please help bring them home – their mother is so upset and crying out for them.”

The lambs were taken on Saturday. One is a female and the other a castrated male.

READ MORE: All the merchandise you can get at Sheffield's Take That gigs

Anyone who can help should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.