Experts reveal five ways you can enjoy sex in Doncaster during the heatwave

With the temperature rising across the UK, it’s not a surprise that we aren’t all ready to get hot and sweaty in the bedroom with our partners.

Though some may enjoy the added heat, many do not.

So, the experts at www.Ricky.com have produced some top tips on how to enjoy sex during the current heatwave.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's five ways to enjoy heatwave sex in Doncaster.

Cool it down in the bathroom

Having a cool shower before, during or after sex can be a great way to bring down the temperature. You could even take it to the pool, as long as in all situations you are careful and take the right precautions that are necessary when it comes to sex and water.

Be creative with your positions

Positions that have less full body contact and don’t require you having to work too hard to climax can be a better choice as it won’t generate as much heat. Doggy style and reverse cowgirl are great positions to minimise the heat but still keep the sex alive.

Break out the ice cubes

Put the ‘ice’ in ‘entice’. For those who have never considered this before, temperature play can be a great experience. Whether it’s holding an ice cube in your mouth for oral sex and rubbing a melting ice cube over your partner’s body, it can truly fire things up whilst cooling them down.

Kitchen tiles are the new beds

Finding a cold surface such a tiling in a kitchen, bathroom, or a countertop can make for a much cooler surface to have sex on. Although they may be harder materials, sometimes cloth bedding and sheets can contribute towards uncomfortable levels of heat during intercourse.

Refrigerate your sex toys and lubricants

Did you know that a lot of glass and metal sex toys can be kept in the fridge for a short while to make them cold during use?