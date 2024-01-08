Exciting creative activities on offer in Edlington
Participants say that they experience many physical and mental health benefits to attending creative sessions with darts, including increased mobility and balance, improved mood, reduced stress and anxiety, greater confidence, and new social connections:
"You leave real life behind when you walk in here and we all just laugh for two hours.” And: "Lovely people. We all get so much out of it. I feel so much better after coming."
Elanor Stannage, Programme Manager at darts said: “We've been offering our creative workshops to the Edlington community for the last four years and we've been met with such enthusiasm and joy.
"Our sessions have a real Edlington spirit where everyone wants to support and champion each other. I'm so pleased we are now offering more here with sessions over three days each week. I hope more people will be able to experience that warm, creative welcome that is unique to the darts in Edlington groups.”
All adults are welcome to go along and give the groups a try. Whether you consider yourself to be a seasoned creative or you would just like to try something new, sessions are accessible to all skill levels, abilities and mobilities. No experience is needed and there is no need to book for any of the sessions – just take yourself (family members, friends and carers are welcome too).
Dance On
Mondays 10.30-11.30am
ECO, Yorkshire Main Community Centre, DN12 1AB
A great way for adults over 50 to get moving, keep fit and feel healthy. You can take part in a way that suits you, whether that’s seated, standing or a mix of the two. It’s not about learning traditional steps or putting together complicated routines. It’s about the simple joy of moving your body to great music in a safe, supportive space. First session free then £3 per session.
Creative Directions
Mondays 1.30-3.30pm
Helping Hands Community Centre, DN12 1PL
Everyone is creative and capable of expressing themselves in their own way. Our friendly professional artists will help you to unlock new skills - there’s plenty to take part in, including music, creative writing, and visual art. No experience is needed, and we provide all the materials. Free.
Creative Directions Sounds
Tuesdays 1-3pm
Helping Hands Community Centre, DN12 1PL
Calling all aspiring songwriters and music enthusiasts! Come along to try your hand at poetry, songwriting, and music making, and have a cuppa in a fun and friendly group to boost your wellbeing. No experience is necessary – everyone is welcome. Free.
Creative Directions Moves
Wednesdays 1-2.30pm
Helping Hands Community Centre, DN12 1PL
Would you like to move more but aren’t sure where to start? Even a little bit of movement can change your life and we want to help you get started on your movement journey. Join us and experience the benefits for yourself. You can take part seated or standing – however you choose to move, it’s all good. Free.
Please email [email protected] if you have any questions beforehand or telephone 01302 341662.