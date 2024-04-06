"Excited" MP wants Red Arrows flypast and open day to celebrate Doncaster airport lease

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher says their is public demand for a ‘party’ to celebrate the news – which he says should be topped off with a display by the world famous aerobatic team.

It comes after Mayor Ros Jones secured a 125-year-lease with landowners Peel for the airport with talks ongoing to find an operator for the base which shut down in November 2022 after just 17 years in operation.

Writing on Facebook, Mr Fletcher said: “I’m still excited with regards the airport lease being concluded.

MP Nick Fletcher wants a Red Arrows flypast in Doncaster.

"It feels that we are making real progress now. No news yet regarding the airport operator but I’m sure the mayor would not have signed the lease unless she was sure that is in the bag.

“I suggested an open day and your response was overwhelmingly positive – so many views on social media and many many comments.

“I have, as promised, now formally written to the Mayor asking her to set that up.”

In his letter, Mr Fletcher told her: “I am writing to you to ask that an open day be set for the public to view the airport. There has been overwhelming support for that idea on social media, with over 195,000 viewing the reel to that effect.

"Whilst one can always find reasons not to do something, I would hope that the Council, under your leadership, will find a positive way to make this happen. As with the Flying Scotsman, the public are very keen to view the airport.

"In any event, would you also support my proposal for the Red Arrows to be asked to conduct a fly over either on the Open Day, or if such is not feasible, then on another occasion on the near future?”