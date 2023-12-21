Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan leads tributes as Doncaster cricket legend Nick Cowan dies

Tributes have begun pouring in following the death of Doncaster cricket star Nick Cowan.

Doncaster Town Cricket Club star Mr Cowan, 60, who led his team to a memorable cup victory at Lord’s in 1998, died this morning.

Former England captain and commentator Michael Vaughan was among the first to pay tribute, writing on X, formerly Twitter: “RIP Nick Cowan - one of Yorkshire cricket leagues’ great characters x.”

Doncaster Town Cricket Club also paid tribute and a spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that that we have to announce the passing of a true DTCC legend.

“Nick Cowan peacefully passed away at 4.10 this morning.

“Nick will be remembered by all that knew him for his love of the game, his friendship and as a passionate supporter of Doncaster Town Cricket Club.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his many friends and family.

“The club will be in discussions with the family to arrange a suitable tribute.”

Cowan, the son of former Yorkshire CCC player Mike Cowan, captained Town to their memorable Abbot Ale Cup win against Bath at Lord's in 1998.

He was also a member of Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League hall of fame.

His hall of fame entry states: "Over a playing career that lasted over 25 years, Nick Cowan was an outstanding opening bowler and inspirational captain, whose dedication and passion for the sport made him a popular teammate.

"A feared opening bowler, who was a consistent performer and wicket taker, he was also an outstanding captain.

"Fiercely competitive by example, his leadership and man management skills were second to none.

"He was a great tactician with an ability to read the game, that led to some remarkable victories and achievements, and he brought the best out of talented young players like Simon Widdup and Richard Dawson.

"Opposing batsmen remember Nick with the greatest respect. His reputation for being tough on the field of play was matched only by his willingness to share a drink with his opponents after the game."

His former Doncaster teammate Dunk Jones posted on Facebook: "Simply the best. Heartbroken. RIP"

