Ex-Doncaster teacher turned impressionist delivers Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine bedtime stories

If you ever wished the iconic voices of the big screen could read you a bedtime story, now’s your chance with the new soundalike service from talented Charlie Hopkinson.

To mark World Sleep Day on 15 March, Travelodge has launched brand new sleep service, Bedtime Snories, bringing the most iconic and soothing voices from showbiz straight to your bedside to help send you into a blissful slumber.

Bedtime Snories with Charlie features seven well known lullabies including The Owl and the Pussycat, Twinkle Twinkle, Humpty Dumpty and Incy Wincy Spider delivered in the style of Morgan Freeman known for his deep and distinctive voice, instantly recognisable national treasure Sir David Attenborough and Sir Michael Caine’s cockney cadence.

Charlie Hopkinson is delivering bedtime stories in the voices of Sir David Attenborough, Sir Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman.

Travelodge is delivering the snoozy service to the nation after it was revealed that the Great British public struggle to get a good night’s sleep. Newly commissioned research by Travelodge showed 57% of us say we’re not getting enough sleep.

The importance of a good night’s sleep on our ability to function properly and enjoy the day ahead is well known, with the research confirming that 41% of Brits felt a lack of sleep was the number one way to ruin their day. Not being able to clear the mind (53%) and a partner snoring (21%) topped the list of things that keep us awake at night.

The Chief Sleep Officer at Travelodge said, “You Snooze you lose? We certainly don’t think so. Nothing is as important to set you up well for the day ahead as a good night’s sleep, whatever your plans.

“As part of our most significant brand transformation to date, we’re updating our hotel rooms to a more soothing colour palette, with wall art inspired by classic lullabies, adding blackout curtains and featuring our comfy, king size Travelodge Dreamer bed. With this World Sleep Day offering, we’re taking Z’s to the next level – yet another reason you Better get a Travelodge!”

Travelodge also asked respondents what their top sleep hacks were – with reading (33%), meditation (15%) and watching TV to drop off (20%) topping the list. Some even admitted they sleep the wrong way around in the bed or hide the clock to help nod off!

Travelodge worked with ex-teacher and now full time comedian and impressionist Charlie, known for his talent of impersonating the most famous voices to record the sleep inducing Bedtime Snories.

Charlie, who lives in West Yorkshire, has clocked up more than 100 million views on YouTube and Facebook for his stunningly accurate portrayals of some of the biggest names from stage and screen.

And he has become particularly renowned for his amazing recreation of the dulcet tones of Shawshank Redemeption actor Freeman, with videos of the impersonation going viral across social media.

He has performed all over the UK, appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe and has picked up a number of comedy awards for his skills.

And he’s also starred on Channel 4 and Netflix show Lookalikes.

With more than 100 different impressions in his repertoire, the classic faces he takes off also include Liam Neeson, Alan Rickman, Tom Hanks and Johnny Depp.

Charlie, who was born and bred in Ilkley, has been performing for more than 10 years, combining comedy work with a postgraduate teaching programme in Sheffield which saw him teach in Doncaster schools.

He says mastering a voice can be a long process and added: “I have to record it and play it back and then keep improving it. Your recorded voice sounds so different from what you hear yourself.

“Sometimes I’ve thought that I’ve got a voice perfected and then I play it back and it’s so far off.”