Ex-Doncaster Rovers star Tommy Spurr drops in at old club on charity bike ride for cancer stricken son

The fan favourite visited the Eco Power Stadium on Saturday as part of a 120-mile bike ride between the grounds of all of his former teams in aid of three-year-old son Rio who ias battling a rare form of kidney cancer.

The bike ride has already raised more than £40,000 and also dropped in at Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End.

A crowdfunding page, which aims to raise £100,000, has been set up HERE

Rio, who has stage four cancer, has already had a large tumour on his right kidney removed – but the disease has spread to his lungs.

He’s been having chemotherapy at Manchester Children’s Hospital since April and he will also need radiotherapy, but there is no guarantee he will survive.

Tommy said: "Rio has been through far too much already and a lot more to come but still he continues to smile and sing his way through this hideous disease.

“We don’t know where this journey will take us. If Rio is cured at the end of his NHS treatment and gets to ring the bell, there’s no promise he is cured for good.

“If his cancer comes back, Rio’s chance of survival will be around 10%.

"We won’t have many (if any) options for further treatment for Rio as he will already have had a lot of the strong chemotherapy drugs his body can take - plus radiotherapy.

"We pray to God this will never happen but if it does, our consultant explained that a pot of fundraising money is an excellent way of paying for further treatment available in other countries.”

Chloe added: “If Rio is cured at the end of this course of treatment in March — and there’s no guarantee — the high risk features and tumours on his lungs make it more likely to return.

“If it does, his chances of survival are minuscule and he’ll have already had everything he can on the NHS.

“If that means having to sell the house, of course we’d do anything.