Ex-Doncaster Rovers chairman presented with portrait after leaving hospital

Former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan has been presented with a stunning portrait as his “greatest ever moment” after leaving hospital.

Mr Ryan, 74, took to social media to share a photo of himself receiving the painting from local artist Tony Cox.

Painted in oils, the picture captures Mr Ryan celebrating on the Wembley pitch with the League One play-off trophy after Rovers’ defeat of Yorkshire rivals Leeds United in 2008, which earned the side promotion to the Championship.

Tony said: “Delivered my oil painting of John Ryan to the man himself today.

Former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan is presented with a portrait by artist Tony Cox.

"John saved the Rovers from going bust and eventually led us to victory at Wembley against Leeds United back in 2008.”

Mr Ryan described the artist as “incredible” and described the scene as “my greatest moment.”

The former chairman and owner has just been released from hospital following a lengthy spell of treatment

In July he was swamped with get well messages after revealing he was receiving treatment just days ahead of the new football season.

Mr Ryan took to social media to tell supporters he was “stuck in hospital” but didn’t reveal further details.

In January 2024, Mr Ryan was in hospital for several weeks after undergoing “unexpected” surgery.

A lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan, Mr Ryan first became involved with the club as a director in 1989.

He later went on to become club chairman, leading the club through its glory days, including the League One play-off final over Leeds United at Wembley Stadium and the Johnstone Paints Trophy success over Bristol Rovers at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

He recently teamed up with local author Peter Tuffrey for a new 352-page paperback Doncaster Rovers: The John Ryan Years, looking at the club’s return from non-league to within touching distance of the Premier League.

After the halcyon years as chairman, Mr Ryan eventually resigned in 2013.

In 2003, he entered the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest footballer to appear for a professional British club when he came on as a substitute in the 89th minute for Doncaster Rovers against Hereford United in a Conference National match at the age of 52 years and 11 months, fulfilling a boyhood dream.