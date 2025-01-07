Ex-Doncaster Rovers boss leaves huge sum to wife in will after death at 77

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Doncaster Rovers boss has left a massive amount of money to his wife in his will following his death at the age of 77 following a lengthy battle with dementia.

Joe Kinnear, who also managed Wimbledon and Newcastle and died last April, left his £840,000 fortune to his wife Bonnie, probate documents show.

After fees, debts and costs were deducted, the total amount was £833,000.

He was diagnosed with dementia in 2015, with his family blaming the condition on heading footballs throughout his career in the game.

Ex-Doncaster Rovers boss Joe Kinnear left a six figure sum to his wife in his will.

An autopsy confirmed that his brain had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disorder which is caused by repeated head injuries and leads to dementia.

At the time of his death, a spokesperson for Doncaster Rovers said: “All at Rovers are saddened to have learned of the death of our former manager Joe Kinnear at the age of 77.

“One of football’s great characters, Joe first arrived at Rovers in 1987 as assistant to manager Dave Mackay.

“Following the departure of Mackay in 1989, Joe took charge of team on a caretaker basis for the remainder of the 88/89 campaign - his first management role in English football.

“He enjoyed a storied spell with Wimbledon for much of the 1990s before spells with Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

“Joe - who was diagnosed with dementia in 2015 - won 26 caps for Republic of Ireland as a player along with the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup with Tottenham Hotspur.

“We send our condolences to all those close to Joe.”

He started his career with Tottenham and made 258 appearances for the club, scoring twice in 10 seasons in north London.

Kinnear won the FA Cup, the League Cup twice and the Uefa Cup at Spurs.

He joined Brighton in 1975, but retired after just one season on the south coast when a knee injury curtailed his career.

His spell at Doncaster Rovers was brief – following Dave Mackay into the hotseat following his departure in March 1989 – but soon making way for Billy Bremner who returned to the club in June the same year.