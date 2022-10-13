Ex-Doncaster Rovers ace blasted after linking Enock Mwepu's heart issue retirement to Covid vaccine

The former Wales international was described as ‘vile’ and ‘scum’ by some online supporters, making a thinly veiled comment after the 24-year-old Premier League player announced his retirement on Monday.

He has been forced to end his playing caree after being diagnosed with a condition that put him 'at extremely high risk of a cardiac event.'

Cotterill commented on a post announcing the retirement by saying 'so sad. And we all know what the cause is,' a veiled reference to conspiracy theories about side effects of the coronavirus vaccine.

Ex- Doncaster Rovers star David Cotterill was attacked by fans for his comments.

Fans were quick to share their outrage at Cotterill's Mwepu comments, with one labelling it 'this week's episode of David Cotterill has gone mental'.

Another said someone should 'explain what hereditary means' to the former Rovers star, while he was also labelled 'a tool' and 'deluded.'

Cotterill seemed to relish in the negative attention, and posted an Instagram story of his angry DMs with the caption 'how's everyone's DMs this morning, all good?'

The former Wales international has expressed his aversion to the vaccine before, and tweeted last week saying: 'You remember when the unvaccinated were warned that if they didn't get the vaccine they would be in hospitals fighting for their lives?

'I haven't been vaccinated but not dead or fighting for my life! Anyone else?'

Cotterill, who now plays for Welsh side Newtown, has come under criticism in the past for pedalling conspiracy theories.

Mwepu, a Zambia international, made 27 appearances for Brighton after arriving at the club from Red Bull Salzburg for around £18m in July 2021.

He was taken ill while on a flight to join up with his national team during the recent international break.

After spending time in hospital in Mali, Mwepu returned to Brighton to undergo further tests, which picked up the heart condition.

Brighton said Mwepu 'has been advised that the only option, for the sake of his own safety, is for him to stop playing football'.

He released a statement, which read: 'A boy from a small Zambian township called Chambishi has some news to share.

Mwepu released a statement thanking Brighton for their support and vowing to stay in football

'He stood strong to follow his dream of playing football at the highest level, and by the grace of God he achieved his dream by reaching the Premier League.

'Some dreams however come to an end, so it is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I have received.

'This is however not the end of my involvement with football, I plan to stay involved in some capacity.”

In the past, Cotterill has spoken about his battle with depression, saying how he had searched for ways to commit suicide.

