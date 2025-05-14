Ex-Doncaster College scandal boss suspended by university over "serious allegations"
Professor George Holmes, who has led the university for 20 years, has been suspended alongside two senior members of academic staff at the institution, formerly known as the University of Bolton.
It comes after the university commissioned an independent investigation into recent allegations made about the institution in Bolton.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the force was holding its own investigation into "allegations of financial irregularities at the university".
The police probe follows "a review of allegations published in The Mill, and subsequent PwC report commissioned by the university's Fraud Response Panel," the force spokesman added.
In a statement a university spokesman said the suspensions are a "precautionary measure and do not imply any assumption of guilt.”
Lucy Powell, leader of the House of Commons, told MPs in March that the police and the Office for Students (OfS) were investigating "serious allegations" of racism, bullying and financial misconduct at the university.
Her comments came after Phil Brickell, the Labour MP for Bolton West, said he had been contacted by whistleblowers with further allegations about "concerning practices" at the university.
A statement by the university on Tuesday said: "The university was made aware of PwC's findings following its investigation into serious allegations raised in the media and subsequently in Parliament."
"The university has taken this step to ensure a fair and transparent process.
"As the university's internal procedures, involving all relevant parties, have now begun, we are not able to comment further until such matters are concluded."
In the early 2000s, Prof Holmes was principal of Doncaster College and was tasked with leading the £90, Doncaster Education City project, which aimed to create a university campus in the city and at the time was Britain’s biggest education project.
New governers were later installed at the college after concerns were raised about its finances. after a £1.8 million deficit was reported, coupled with 135 job cuts, with plans for five intended community campuses scrapped.
Amid the crisis, it emerged Prof Holmes had been given a £45,000 BMW with the personalised number plate CEO 4 DEC.