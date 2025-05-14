Ex-Doncaster College scandal boss suspended by university over "serious allegations"

A former Doncaster College boss implicated in a financial scandal during his time in the city has been suspended as vice chancellor of the University of Greater Manchester following “serious allegations.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor George Holmes, who has led the university for 20 years, has been suspended alongside two senior members of academic staff at the institution, formerly known as the University of Bolton.

It comes after the university commissioned an independent investigation into recent allegations made about the institution in Bolton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the force was holding its own investigation into "allegations of financial irregularities at the university".

Professor George Holmes, who was implicated in a financial crisis during his time in charge of Doncaster College, has been suspended as vice chancellor of The University of Greater Manchester over serious allegations.

The police probe follows "a review of allegations published in The Mill, and subsequent PwC report commissioned by the university's Fraud Response Panel," the force spokesman added.

In a statement a university spokesman said the suspensions are a "precautionary measure and do not imply any assumption of guilt.”

Lucy Powell, leader of the House of Commons, told MPs in March that the police and the Office for Students (OfS) were investigating "serious allegations" of racism, bullying and financial misconduct at the university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her comments came after Phil Brickell, the Labour MP for Bolton West, said he had been contacted by whistleblowers with further allegations about "concerning practices" at the university.

A statement by the university on Tuesday said: "The university was made aware of PwC's findings following its investigation into serious allegations raised in the media and subsequently in Parliament."

"The university has taken this step to ensure a fair and transparent process.

"As the university's internal procedures, involving all relevant parties, have now begun, we are not able to comment further until such matters are concluded."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the early 2000s, Prof Holmes was principal of Doncaster College and was tasked with leading the £90, Doncaster Education City project, which aimed to create a university campus in the city and at the time was Britain’s biggest education project.

New governers were later installed at the college after concerns were raised about its finances. after a £1.8 million deficit was reported, coupled with 135 job cuts, with plans for five intended community campuses scrapped.

Amid the crisis, it emerged Prof Holmes had been given a £45,000 BMW with the personalised number plate CEO 4 DEC.