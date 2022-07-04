Everyone’s welcome to Edlington creative sessions thanks to funding from The National Lottery

From July 18, the group at Helping Hands Community Centre will offer people the opportunity to get together for a regular weekly dose of creativity and connection.

Designed to boost wellbeing, Creative Directions is run by friendly and welcoming staff who will help the group to explore their creative side.

There is plenty to get involved in including music, creative writing, visual arts and more.

Join in the sessions. Pic by James Mulkeen for darts

Artist Karen might encourage everyone to have a go at print-making, or musician Gary might show the group how to play an instrument they’ve never tried before.

Creative Directions participants say: “Creative arts give me time to switch off and concentrate on something different and fun."

And: “Creative Directions has helped grow my confidence, and my assertiveness.”

Join Creative Directions in Edlington every Monday (except Bank Holidays) from 18 July 2022, 1:30pm-3:30pm, at Helping Hands Community Centre.