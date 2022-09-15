'Everybody's second mother:' Doncaster man queues for hours to see Queen's coffin
A Doncaster man is among thousands who have spent hours queuing to see the Queen’s coffin as she lies in state ahead of her funeral.
Mark Bonser described her late Majesty as ‘everybody’s second mother’ as he joined the huge lines of people snaking along the bank of the River Thames to pay their respects to the 96-year-old former monarch at Westminster Hall.
The 59-year-old said: "She's given 70 years of her life to us.
"I'm sure I can give 24 hours of mine, just give that respect to her.”
Those wanting to pay their respects have been warned they could queue for hours to file past the Queen’s coffin, with the vigil taking place 24 hours a day up until 6.30am on Monday, the day of her funeral which will be a Bank Holiday.
Some even braved the rain and slept on the pavement overnight to secure their position in the queue.