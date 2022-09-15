'Everybody's second mother:' Doncaster man queues for hours to see Queen's coffin

Mark Bonser described her late Majesty as ‘everybody’s second mother’ as he joined the huge lines of people snaking along the bank of the River Thames to pay their respects to the 96-year-old former monarch at Westminster Hall.

The 59-year-old said: "She's given 70 years of her life to us.

"I'm sure I can give 24 hours of mine, just give that respect to her.”

The Queen is lying in state in Westminster Hall. (Photo: Getty)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those wanting to pay their respects have been warned they could queue for hours to file past the Queen’s coffin, with the vigil taking place 24 hours a day up until 6.30am on Monday, the day of her funeral which will be a Bank Holiday.