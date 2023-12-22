News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Every single resident of Doncaster estate recieves selection box and Christmas card

Big hearted organisers have delivered a Christmas gift and card to every single resident on a Doncaster housing estate.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Selection boxes and hand designed cards were delivered to 350 homes in Clay Lane by members of the Friends of Clay Lane group.

Sara, 12, Leelan, eight and Katelynn, 12 came up wth the card for the estate between Wheatley and Edenthorpe which has been revitalised by residents in the last 12 months following years of neglect.

More details about the group HERE

Related topics:Doncaster