Every single resident of Doncaster estate recieves selection box and Christmas card

Selection boxes and hand designed cards were delivered to 350 homes in Clay Lane by members of the Friends of Clay Lane group.

Sara, 12, Leelan, eight and Katelynn, 12 came up wth the card for the estate between Wheatley and Edenthorpe which has been revitalised by residents in the last 12 months following years of neglect.