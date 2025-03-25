"Every minute of every day I miss her:" Mum's tribute to daughter killed in Doncaster hit and run

The grieving mother of a mum of three killed by a “careless and selfish” driver who downed 11 pints before fleeing a Doncaster hit and run crash has paid an emotional tribute, saying: “I miss her every minute of every day – the pain and emptiness is indescribable and irreparable.”

30-year-old mum of three Keita Mullen was killed on 24 July 2022 after Matthew Harris ploughed into her and a friend in Bawtry High Street.

Harris, who had no licence, no insurance, and had drank 11 pints of lager and was speeding, showed no remorse for his actions and immediately fled the scene after hitting the pair.

The 36-year-old of Burcroft Avenue was sentenced last week to 16 years, reduced to 10 years, eight months for a guilty plea, for killing Keita.

Now Keita’s grieving family have paid tribute to her – and blasted Harris over her death.

During Harris’ sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court, Keita’s family had their victim personal statements read out to the court room, sharing how Harris’ actions had devastated their family.

Keita’s mother said: “I can never put into words what I have lost, it’s not just birthdays, holidays, and special occasions, but every minute of every day I miss Keita.

"The pain and emptiness I feel is indescribable and irreparable.

“Keita’s children have lost the most important person and role model in their life.

"For as long as I live, I will never forget their screams after telling them the devastating news.

"Each one will have to overcome different difficulties throughout their lives, it is something that should have never been an issue and something they should never have had to face.

“We do not know the impact the death of Keita will have on the children long term, the trauma they have suffered is immeasurable.

“Everything that Keita was, loyal, kind, generous, a beautiful mind and soul were cruelly and callously taken by a person the total opposite, with none of these attributes.”

Keita’s father expressed how although Harris will have freedom again at some point in his life, they will never have the freedom to spend time with Keita ever again.

His statement read: “Matthew Harris what you have done to Keita, and all who love her is something you should reflect on every day of your life.

"One day you will regain freedom.

"None of us affected by her loss will ever be free to spend time with Keita again. That is entirely your fault.

Keita was the sister to two brothers; both shared their grief at losing their sister and their children losing an auntie.

PC Andrea Silburn from the Serious Collisions Team was Keita’s Family Liaison Officer (FLO) and has supported the family every step of the way since their loss.

She added: “I have been the FLO for many families during my career, and I keep a part of each one with me.

“While being a FLO, which can often be a relationship for years, you learn more about their loved one, and their life and the impact their death has on family and friends.

"You see first-hand how their lives have changed forever, for the worse at the hands of someone else.

“Road traffic collisions can happen to anyone. We all have a responsibility to create safer roads and ensure our actions, or inactions do not cost someone their life.

“Harris’ actions that led to the death of Keita were careless and selfish, and he will now spend a lengthy time in prison, but nothing can bring Keita back.

“I have sadly experienced this too many times, and I urge all road users to step up, let’s ensure everyone gets home to their loved ones.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Road traffic collisions have a rippling effect on our communities, they take the life of the victim, but the loss of the person is felt much wider, impacting, and affecting many lives.

Mrs Mullen, whose children were aged 10, five and four months at the time, died at the scene while a friend she had been on a night out with suffered minor injuries.

Relatives and friends of Mrs Mullen, from Worksop, were in the public gallery to hear Harris had consumed 11 pints of lager at Conisbrough Cricket Club.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said Harris was angry after an argument with his partner, who owned the red Nissan Juke and was a passenger at the time.

"You made no attempt to stop, save a fraction of a second before impact. You just drove straight into them," he said.

"You are a coward. You did not stop. You drove straight off."