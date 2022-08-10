Every little help as Doncaster Tesco donates flowers and fruit to St John's Hospice

Every little helps – as St John’s Hospice is finding out, thanks to the generosity of a Doncaster-based supermarket giant.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 11:45 am
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 11:45 am

Woodfield Plantation’s Tesco Extra has teamed up with the hospice to supply fresh flowers every couple of weeks for the next year to provide some summertime colour for patients and staff to enjoy.

The flowers will be accompanied by a box of fruit for the team to tuck into as they carry out their valuable work.

Read More

Read More
Donation made to Doncaster chemotherapy suite in memory of business woman
Maureen collecting the first donation of flowers and fruit from store colleagues Micky and Nicola

Most Popular

And to mark next month’s anniversary of the opening of St John’s in 1992, Tesco are gifting a luxury hamper which will be raffled off at the 30th birthday party on September 3.

The gifts are donated though the store’s community fund which supports local good causes.

Maureen Harwood, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), a member of the St John’s fundraising team, said: “Thank you so much Tesco for such a fabulous gesture, we really appreciate it.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

St John's HospiceDoncaster