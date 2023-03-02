Evening of mediumship raises vital funds for Doncaster community centre

The event, in aid of the Helping Hands Centre in Edlington, raised nearly £200 with several spiritualist mediums displaying their skills for the audience.

A former infant school, the building is now an adult learning centre, as well as a charity shop, IT suite, community cafe and adult daycare unit.

Dean Buckley, who helped organise the event said: “”It is run by a a fantastic team of staff and volunteers and is growing and expanding and we wanted to help.

An evening of mediumship was held to raise funds for a Doncaster community centre.

The centre is also the new regular venue for Mr Buckley’s Fright Nights team and pararnormal research team.

The evening featured spiritualist mediums Veronica Buckley, Marion Goodfellow, Mark Hughes and Gail Buckley.

He said: “It was a well being event that brought postivitity, tears and laughter from people’s loved ones from the spirit world.”

More paranormal and spiritualist nights are planned at the venue with the next scheduled for June 10.